Troy Container Line Expansion of LCL Services on West Coast & Gulf Regions

[By: Troy Container Line]

Troy Container Line, a leading global logistics provider, is thrilled to unveil a major expansion of its Less-than-Container Load (LCL) services on the U.S. West Coast. This strategic growth initiative, set to take place throughout 2024 and early 2025, underscores the company’s commitment to enhancing its service offerings and meeting the evolving needs of its clients. As part of this expansion, Troy Container Line has launched new Container Freight Stations (CFS) in Houston, Dallas, and Seattle. These new facilities are designed to bolster the company’s LCL capabilities and provide increased efficiency and reliability for cargo management across key U.S. Gulf and West Coast LCL services.

Troy Container Line’s Houston CFS will serve as a critical hub for LCL shipments, leveraging the city’s position as a major trade gateway. This facility will streamline operations and enhance overall service quality for businesses in the region. Most recently, the company launched a direct Shanghai to Houston LCL service for the market in August.

The expansion continues in Seattle, where the new CFS will strengthen Troy Container Line’s presence on the West Coast. With Seattle being a major port for trade between the U.S. and Asia, this facility will optimize LCL cargo flows, ensuring faster and more reliable services for clients engaged in international trade.

The company is also starting direct LCL export services in September going from Los Angeles to Shanghai and Hong Kong. This is to expand on the existing portfolio from other USA origins to these locations. “Our 2024 West Coast expansion marks a significant milestone in Troy Container Line’s growth strategy,” said Patricia Fitzgerald, President at Troy Container Line. “These new CFS locations and direct services are a testament to our ongoing commitment to improving service efficiency and supporting our clients’ diverse logistics needs across the entire country.”