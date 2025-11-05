Trafag To Showcase Marine-Grade Pressure and Temperature Solutions

[By: Trafag]

Trafag, a leading manufacturer of high-accuracy measurement devices, will showcase its proven marine and engine pressure transmitters, switches, and thermostats at the International WorkBoat Show on December 3-5, 2025, in New Orleans, LA. Attendees can visit Trafag at Standard Calibrations Inc.’s booth #3523 to experience a selection of rugged, precision-engineered instruments designed to perform reliably in the demanding environments of shipbuilding, propulsion, and offshore systems.

Trafag will feature the NAE 8256 Marine Pressure Switch, a compact yet powerful solution built with a robust thin-film-on-steel sensor element. Engineered for accuracy and durability, it offers switching precision up to 0.3%, dual PNP outputs, and ship-type approvals, making it ideal for harsh engine room and on-deck applications. Alongside it, the NSL 8257 Low Pressure Transmitter demonstrates Trafag’s capability to combine compact design with measurement precision down to 0.2 bar. Featuring a fully welded steel sensor element and strong vibration resistance, it ensures long-term reliability in critical low-pressure control for marine systems.

In addition, Trafag will present two submersible transmitters tailored for level and pressure monitoring in marine and ballast systems. The ECL 8439 Submersible Pressure Transmitter, based on Trafag’s thick-film-on-ceramic technology, offers configurable ranges and high resistance to viscous or contaminated media, making it suitable for tanks and bilge monitoring. The NAL 8838 Submersible Pressure Transmitter extends this capability with measuring ranges from 0.1 up to 25 bar, and variants in titanium for chemical resistance, ensuring performance in both shallow and deep submersion applications.

The lineup also includes the ISN/471 Navistat, a reliable marine thermostat recognized for its rugged design and high repeatability. It is engineered for shipboard use with flexible mounting options and IP65 protection to ensure consistent temperature control under demanding operating conditions. Complementing it, the ECTN 8477 Marine Pressure Transmitter combines thick-film-on-ceramic sensing technology with superior temperature tolerance and optional titanium construction, enabling accurate measurements across a wide temperature and pressure spectrum.

Engine performance monitoring takes center stage with the EPNCR 8298 Engine Pressure Transmitter, featuring Trafag’s thin-film-on-steel measurement principle and pressure capabilities up to 2500 bar. Its design withstands extreme vibration and temperature variations, ensuring consistent data for both marine and heavy-duty powertrain systems. Completing Trafag’s WorkBoat showcase is the PST4B 9B4 Picostat Pressure Switch, a mechanically engineered switch known for its compact size, IP65-rated housing, and high repeatability. Its reliability and marine certifications from leading classification societies make it a trusted choice for monitoring essential ship systems.

Together, these eight Trafag instruments represent a robust suite of marine-certified solutions trusted worldwide for their precision, endurance, and ease of integration. Visitors to booth #3523 will have the opportunity to see firsthand how Trafag combines Swiss engineering and innovation to deliver dependable performance across the maritime sector.