TotalEnergies and CSM Join Forces On Energy Transition

Mark O'Neil and Philippe Charleux

[By: TotalEnergies and Columbia Shipmanagement]

TotalEnergies and Columbia Shipmanagement (CSM) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore various collaborative opportunities to foster energy transition, especially in transportation, with a focus on shipping.

TotalEnergies will work closely with CSM, a world-leading provider of ship management and maritime services, to accelerate the process of a ‘green revolution’ in shipping. This will be achieved by utilising CSM’s decades of experience in the maritime sector and TotalEnergies’ experience in cutting-edge green technologies in the energy industry.

The parties are developing in partnership a lube oil monitoring, optimisation and supply platform utilising the existing capabilities of CSM’s Performance Optimisation Control Room (POCR). These developments aim at bringing value to final customers.

In addition, CSM and TotalEnergies are committed to work on increasing synergies in sustainability and climate innovative technologies. They will also designate existing resources towards development into alternative propulsion systems and marine fuel systems as well as environmentally friendly waste management services.

The partners will also dedicate resources to explore the potential of renewable energy projects in various geographies.

Philippe Charleux, SVP Lubricants & Specialties Marketing & Services of TotalEnergies, said: “We share with CSM a strong determination to promote the energy transition and we want to capitalise on our respective expertise to accelerate it. This partnership is fully in line with our objective to reduce our carbon emissions and to support our customers on the same path by offering and developing with them innovative solutions.”

Mark O’Neil, President and CEO of CSM, said: “We look forward to working with TotalEnergies on our joint mission to contribute innovative, environmentally friendly and profitable solutions for all parties. TotalEnergies’ experience in the renewable energy field is vast and we are very excited about using our extensive knowledge of the maritime sector to complement their endeavours. Efforts to investigate lube oil optimisation strategies, renewable technologies and opportunities highlights both TotalEnergies’ and CSM’s commitment to creating long-lasting and cost-effective renewable technology solutions on the world stage.”

