[By: ThPA S.A.]

On the occasion of its inclusion in the ATHEX ESG Index, ThPA S.A. reinforces its commitment to the goals it has set for environmental protection, social welfare and corporate governance (ESG). As part of the regular semi-annual review of the composition of the Stock Market Indices by the Athens Stock Exchange, announced on November 28, 2023, ThPA S.A. was one of the two new companies included in the ATHEX ESG Index.

ThPA S.A.'s inclusion in the ATHEX ESG Index stems from the consistent implementation of its comprehensive Sustainable Development Strategy, covering the entire spectrum of non-financial indicators related to its activities. ThPA S.A. is among the few organizations in Greece that have conducted an analysis of Climate Risks, identifying the most significant ones to prioritize actions for their control and mitigation. The company has set the effective management of water resources and the protection of marine and terrestrial ecosystems an indisputable priority. Furthermore, to meet its procurement needs, ThPA S.A. applies a comprehensive Procurement Regulation in order to act effectively and with respect to the principles of transparency, proportionality, non-discrimination and equal treatment.

The Executive Chairman of the BoD of ThPA S.A., Thanos Liagkos, commented: "The inclusion of ThPA S.A. in the ATHEX ESG Index is a practical recognition of our efforts to develop our activities in line with our commitment to Sustainable Development. The key objectives of ThPA S.A. are to create long-term value for all stakeholders and to cultivate a strong ESG culture to ensure that environmental, social and economic value is promoted at all stages of its business activities”.