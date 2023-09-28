Thomas Miller Holdings Appoints James Quin as Non-Executive Director

James Quin

[By: Thomas Miller]

Thomas Miller Holdings, the parent company for the international provider of market leading insurance services, Thomas Miller Group, has today confirmed the appointment of James Quin as a Non-Executive Director. He will also take over as Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee after the next AGM.

James, who is presently Group Chief Financial Officer at Saga plc, will take on the role from 1st January 2024 and brings many years of valuable experience from across the insurance and consultancy markets to the group.

Charles Fenton, Chairman, Thomas Miller Holdings, commented:

“We are pleased and privileged to welcome James Quin to the Thomas Miller Holdings board. James’s track record speaks volumes, and his background and experience will be a real asset to our board.”

James’s previous roles include UK CFO for Zurich Insurance, CFO of Global Life, partner at PWC and Managing Director Citi.

