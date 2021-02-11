This May all Seas Lead to Rotterdam

By The Maritime Executive 02-11-2021 08:07:04

This May Rotterdam will serve as a location for a key maritime event that has been highly anticipated by the whole maritime industry for more than a year.

Envirotech is a global platform for shipowners, technical management companies, shipbuilders, ports, regulators, service providers and equipment manufacturers to meet in one place to discuss the current situation and evaluate the technologies and solutions they need. A record number of companies are sending delegations to Rotterdam, making Envirotech the biggest and most effective gathering globally for decision makers. Among the notable attendees are Oldendorff Carriers, IMO, MSC Cruises, Carnival Corp., COSCO Shipping, Maersk, ONE, Damen and many others.

Having industry leaders discussing issues and evaluating solutions for two days, we ask: What decisions will be made in Rotterdam? What new partnerships we will see, and what new technologies will be installed on ships?

The Envirotech for Shipping Forum, organized by the well-known maritime networking expert - IGGS Group - is going to take place in Hilton hotel Rotterdam on May 11th and 12th. Together with the local officials and the hotel, organizers will follow the regulations and ensure the highest safety of all attendees using the latest protection technologies available.

