Thessaloniki Port Community Meeting

The meeting of the Thessaloniki Port Users’ Council was held today, Thursday, December 15, 2022, via teleconference, under the chairmanship of the Executive Chairman of the BoD & Managing Director of ThPA S.A., Thanos Liagkos, with the participation of bodies’ representatives, partners and executives of the company.

The meetings of the Thessaloniki Port Community offer the opportunity for information and fruitful dialogue between members of the port community on issues of development and enhancement of the services provided by the Port to its users.

The meeting was attended by a total of 20 representatives from 21 operators, users and members of the wider port community, who were informed about recent developments at all levels.

Particular emphasis was placed on the development strategy of ThPA S.A. focusing on the three pillars of sustainability (environment, society, governance). In addition, the Port of Thessaloniki was upgraded to the first category of the European container liner shipping map with the launch of a weekly service connecting the Port of Thessaloniki with the ports of Southampton (UK), Antwerp (Belgium), Rotterdam (Netherlands) and Hamburg (Germany).

In the context of the meeting, the Executive Chairman of the BoD & Managing Director of ThPA S.A., Thanos Liagkos, noted: "The port of Thessaloniki is evolving into a port of international importance. We share a common vision and goals with the port community, offering added value to society and growth opportunities to all."

