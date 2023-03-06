The Republic of Panama Signs Agreements with Antigua and Barbuda

The Republic of Panama represented by the Panama Maritime Authority (AMP) signed significant Memorandums of Understanding (MOU) with the Republic of Antigua and Barbuda, regarding the qualifications of Panamanian officers being recognized by the Antigua and Barbuda maritime administration, as well as to strengthen their cooperation in the port and logistics sectors, through the establishment of formulas that achieve an integration of the respective interests.

The signed MOUs are as follows a. Mutual recognition of training and qualifications in accordance with regulation I/10 of the International Convention on Training Standards, Certifications and Watchkeeping for Seafarers, of 1978, as amended (STCW Convention of 1978, as amended), with the purpose that the titles of competence of Panamanian officers are recognized by the maritime administration of Antigua and Barbuda.

This important alliance will allow Panamanian seafarers to serve on board ships registered under the Antigua and Barbuda flag, boosting the national workforce and, in turn, strengthening technical cooperation ties between governments.

Cooperation Agreement, which will establish a framework for collaboration and joint action between the two countries in the port and logistics sectors. It will promote cooperation between both nations in these key sectors of the economy, which will promote the development of activities that will optimize management and foster complementarity between ports.

On behalf of the delegation of Antigua and Barbuda, the Ambassador and Director/Registrar General, Dwight C.R. Gardiner, the Director of Ports, Darwin Telemaque; the Vice Minister of Multilateral Affairs and Cooperation, Yill Otero; for Panama, the Ambassador Permanent Representative to the OAS and non-resident Ambassador to Antigua and Barbuda, Maria Roquebert Leon, the Minister of Maritime Affairs, Arch. Noriel Arauz, the Director of the General Directorate for Seafarers, of the AMP, Captain Juan Maltez, the Advisor to the General Directorate of Ports and Maritime Industries (DGPIMA) of the AMP, Tomas Douglas, as well as personalities from the national and international maritime, port and logistics sector.

