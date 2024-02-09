[By: IHMA]

The International Harbour Masters Association (IHMA) and Tanger Med Port Authority are pleased to announce the 14 th International Harbour Masters Congress. The key theme of this 2024 event is The Marine Adventure – Evolving and adapting to change in today’s ports. Tanger Med Port Authority will host the congress at the Tanger Med Port Center from 21 to 24 May 2024.

The IHMA Congress is a biennial event that provides a forum for IHMA members, industry stakeholders, innovators and suppliers from across the global ports sector to come together to collaborate, network, share knowledge and provide updates on the latest industry technology and solutions.

What’s on the agenda?

The 2024 Congress will commence with an Opening Ceremony at 09:00 on Tuesday 21 May. Following this, the Exhibition will open at 10.30. At 11.30, the Congress Session will begin. The Marine Adventure will dedicate an entire day of presentations, deliberations and enlightened discussion to each part of the port call process.

Day one – 21 May – will look at arrival in port, focusing on preparations for a safe, efficient arrival in port, covering topics such as VTS, port call optimisation, technology, communications and pilotage.

Day two – 22 May – will concentrate on a vessel's time in port, including the Harbour Master’s role in making a port call safe, efficient and sustainable. Topics will include terminal operations, new and alternative fuels, future proofing ports, integrating new technology, and the evolution of value chains and infrastructure requirements.

Day three – 23 May – will focus on departure preparations and will provide opportunity to discuss the effects of climate change and regulations, the human element including equality and diversity and sustainable development goals.

The final day – 24 May – will be taken up with a technical tour of the port complex before concluding at 14:00.

Gala Dinner & Awards Ceremony

The Congress Gala dinner takes place at the Palais Moulay Hafid in the heart of Tangier on the evening of Thursday 23 May and will include the announcement of the IHMA award

winners.

Launched in 2018, the IHMA awards are held to recognise and celebrate the contributions Harbour Masters make to ensuring safe, secure and efficient ports around the world.

The awards will be judged in three categories:

Safe, Efficient and Secure Port

Outstanding Individual Achievement in the Profession of Harbour Master

Port Operations Photograph of the Year

IHMA's Vice President Gary Wilson: “We're very much looking forward to the latest IHMA Congress. The key theme, the Marine Adventure – Evolving and adapting to change in today's

ports promises some very topical discussion. Congress will provide the perfect platform for stakeholders from around the world to share their knowledge and experience about a wide range of related subjects including safety, efficiency and sustainability.”

Kamal Lakhmas, Harbor Master - Tanger Med Port Authority: “We're delighted to be hosting the fourteenth IHMA Congress and welcome our guests to Morocco. Our port is located on the Strait of Gibraltar at the entrance to the Mediterranean and the gateway to Africa. As such, we are connected to over 180 ports in 70 countries, offering us a unique viewpoint to assess the dynamic changes taking place in today's maritime world. We are excited to share our experiences with guests from around the world and to exchange ideas with colleagues from across the international maritime industry.”

IHMA President Paul O’Regan: “The cultural magnet of Tangier is home to our next congress, and what a place it is. A true melting pot of cultures, bright and vivid, full of energy. Joining this event is an experience that you may not have an opportunity to see here again. I am really looking forward to meeting everyone in Tanger Med. I’m confident we’re going to deliver an unforgettable experience for everyone and this Congress will be a standout success!”

Sponsor and exhibition opportunities

There are still plenty of options for companies to be present at this event as an exhibitor or sponsor. For more details please contact [email protected]

Registration - open to all

Registration for the Congress is now open.