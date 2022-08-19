The International Propeller Club Celebrates its 96th Annual Convention

The International Propeller Club – one of the world’s oldest international maritime organizations – will have its 96th annual Convention and Port President’s meeting in Athens, Greece from 20-22 of September. Members are anxious to network and reacquaint themselves with maritime professionals from around the world, especially since the Covid-19 pandemic required virtual meetings in 2020 and 2021. The Propeller Club of Piraeus, Greece will host the event at the Grand Hyatt Athens Hotel. The International Propeller Club of the United States, Port of Piraeus, was founded in 1935 and is the oldest active Club outside the United States, and in terms of membership, it is the largest Club in the world with over 700 members.



The Convention will feature many opportunities for maritime professionals to learn about hot industry topics. The Convention will feature six panels on topics of great interest to the maritime community including Current Geopolitical Events and their Impact on Trading Patterns and Energy Routes; Port Operations in Today’s Fast-Changing Environment; The Human Element: Preparing for the Future in Maritime Education and Reskilling; Two panels on Navigating the “NEXT” Stage of the Shipping Evolution Driven by Digitalization and Decarbonization; and Sustainable Shipping. Guests and spouses of Propeller club members will be invited to attend a guided tour of Athens with a visit to Acropolis Hill and the amazing New Acropolis Museum, focused on the archaeological discoveries at the Acropolis of Athens. The final day’s tour will be a guided tour of the Temple of Poseidon located at the tip of the Sounion Peninsula at the southernmost point of Attica. Made entirely of white marble, it was erected in the middle of the 5th century BC and dedicated to Poseidon, the ancient god of the sea. Members and guests will cap off the Convention’s activities with a cocktail reception and gala dinner at the Yacht Club of Greece.



The International Propeller Club was conceived in 1922 as an ever-growing group of maritime professionals met informally each day over lunch to discuss issues of the industry. As the group became too large for casual conversation, speakers began to be invited to address the group. News of the club spread to other port cities, and Propeller Clubs were formed in Boston, New Orleans, and a student club at Yale University. On November 7, 1927, The Propeller Club of the United States was formed as a national and international organization, with individual member clubs designated as “Ports.”



Today, the International Propeller Club is an international business network dedicated to the promotion of the maritime industry, commerce, and global trade. There are more than 70 Ports in maritime locations around the world, including almost 30 in foreign cities. Today’s membership comprises a cross-section of the maritime industry throughout the United States and in many cities overseas.

