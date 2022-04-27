The Future of Maritime and Class Showcased at Historic 160th Meeting

Image courtesy of ABS

[By: ABS]

ABS members from around the world heard about ABS’ fleet growth and industry-leading safety performance at its historic 160th Annual Members Meeting.

The event also saw U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) Vice Commandant Admiral Linda Fagan, who, pending Senate confirmation, will become the first woman to lead the U.S. Coast Guard as Commandant, present to members.

Attending members heard how the ABS-classed fleet had grown to 279 million gross tons securing the number one position in global orderbook share. In builder countries, ABS is number one for new order share in China, Singapore, the U.S., Taiwan and South Korea, and in owner countries, ABS is number one for new order share in Greece, Denmark, Brazil, the U.S., Singapore and Hong Kong.

Members also heard how ABS has maintained its leadership position across the entire global offshore market and continues to lead the existing fleet for tankers, while strengthening its orderbook leadership positions with container ships, gas carriers and bulk carriers and extending its lead in sustainability and digital services. They also heard how ABS continued to guide the industry in safety in 2021, retaining its position as the top-performing Recognized Organization since 2017 in the three most active Port State regimes, with a record zero Port State detentions in 2021.

“We are in the early innings of a decade of change, and against this backdrop of change and uncertainty, ABS continues to follow its mission and safety-centric strategy, which has served us well over the last 10 years, as we leverage our domain expertise to create new growth opportunities and value for our clients. We are well-positioned and continue to make the right investments in our people, our systems and technologies to drive and shape the future of class,” said Christopher J. Wiernicki, ABS Chairman, President and CEO.

Members were given a glimpse of the future of classification, with presentations on the latest ABS technology advancements and pioneering developments in the field of digital class along with how ABS is advancing its industry-leading approach to continuous learning and development to prepare its workforce now and for the future.

“The maritime domain is rapidly changing, and the Coast Guard and ABS are adapting with it,” said Admiral Fagan. “The talented members of ABS are working to advance the marine industry while promoting the security of life and property and preserving the natural environment. I am thankful to ABS for the continued partnership and support of the U.S. Coast Guard.”

Some highlights of ABS’ performance in 2021 included a landmark 3D modeling collaboration resulting in the first commercial vessel in U.S. history to be produced and ultimately constructed using only 3D models in design and construction, expansion of the ABS Sustainability centers of excellence in key maritime locations and launch of the ABS Global Simulation Center in Singapore.

Members also heard about rich new functionality and enhanced capabilities added to the ABS My Digital FleetTM risk management platform through collaboration with some of the world’s leading digital developers to give clients integrated insights on one unified platform.

