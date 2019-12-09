The AHOY Centre Readies for the Maritime Barrier Challenge

By The Maritime Executive 2019-12-09 15:30:57

The AHOY Centre, a U.K.-based charity that changes lives through sailing and rowing, is calling for participants for the Maritime Barrier Challenge.

What is it?

The Barrier Challenge is an 8.5 mile row on the River Thames with a team of six rowers per boat. We can have up to 16 boats per event which makes for a great day out on the water.

When is it?

Tuesday 19th May

Where does it happen? Starting at Woolwich pier, Crossness passing through the Thames Barrier past the 02 Arena with the finish at The AHOY Centre in Greenwich.

Do I need to be an experienced rower?

You need no rowing experience - only enthusiasm and determination. As long as you have upper body movement you’ll be able to participate. The minimum age for team members is 12 years old. There’s no maximum age! The AHOY Centre provide training as part of your challenge and is included in the registration fee.

What does AHOY do?

We are a charity offering opportunities and training for disadvantaged young people, at risk vulnerable youth and disabled people. Based in one of London’s most deprived areas we use the medium of rowing, sailing and water based activities to break down social barriers and innovative training as a route into employment. Find out more at https://www.ahoy.org.uk/whatwedo/faqs-the-ahoy-centre/

Signing Up

Once you have agreed to take on the challenge, you will receive an email from us to welcome you onboard the challenge. In this email will be your Unique rowing team ID - KEEP THIS SAFE. You will need this to register your crew when you have them assembled!

Initial Pledge

We require a £50 initial pledge per person for this event (£300 per boat, non refundable) which secures your place and helps the charity cover the cost of organising the event and training. This will also count towards you fundraising target.

Fundraising

We ask every team to commit to raising a minimum target of £2000 when taking up the challenge. The money received through the Oarsome Challenges provides vital funding for AHOY that enable us to deliver life-changing training, courses and programs.

Training

Once you hit 50 percent of your fundraising target, a member of the AHOY team will be in touch to arrange compulsory training ahead of the event. All six team members must complete three hours training before the challenge date. We provide all the equipment you need for on and off water training.



The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.