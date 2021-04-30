Texas A&M Maritime Administration Masters Program Ranked #1 in US

The Master of Maritime Administration and Logistics graduate degree program at Texas A&M University at Galveston remains ranked No. 1 in the United States and is now No. 9 worldwide according to Eduniversal, an educational research firm that conducts global rankings in a variety of academic fields.

The program was previously ranked No. 10 by the ranking service. The rankings evaluated 4,000 of the best master’s degree and MBA programs from 30 fields of study.

The Master of Maritime Administration and Logistics is a professional graduate management degree that helps students develop an understanding of the centrality of ports and interconnected transportation systems to the international and domestic commerce of the United States and to the general global trading system. Coursework in international trade, economics, finance, marketing, management, logistics, port management and environmental science prepares graduates for senior management positions in a wide variety of industries associated with logistics and waterborne commerce.

“We’re very pleased that our Master of Maritime Business Administration and Logistics program has improved its global ranking to No. 9 in the world,” said Joan Mileski, department head and professor of maritime business administration. “We have also maintained our No. 1 U.S. ranking. These rankings show global recognition for our students and research, and also provides student placement at high-paying jobs.”

The program was created in 2011 and offers several routes to completion of the degree, including an on-campus track that offers a license option, a five-year combined undergraduate-graduate program, a thesis option, and an online degree option. Upon graduation, students are often placed in a position for successful leadership roles within the field of maritime administration.

“The ranking reflects the hard work of Dr. Mileski and her team in scholarship, teaching and service,” said Antonietta Quigg, acting chief academic officer and senior associate vice president for research and graduate studies. “We look forward to great things in the future.”

