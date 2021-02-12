TECO 2030 Signs Strategic Cooperation Agreement with Slåttland

TECO 2030 ASA (OSE-Ticker: TECO) is pleased to announce a partnership with the Slåttland Group in Norway to explore cooperation possibilities within a range of emission-reducing projects, including hydrogen fuel cells offshore and onshore, manufacturing of large TECO Future Funnels, manufacturing plant, and hydrogen competence development.

TECO 2030 ASA has signed a Strategic Cooperation Agreement with the Norwegian advanced mechanical engineering group Slåttland. This forms the basis for potential joint projects based on equality and mutual understanding.

Slåttland operates in Offshore and Marine, Hydrogen and Wind Power, Carbon Capture, Energy and Industry. The company has for 30 years been a provider for competence based solutions for demanding partners. It is the chosen partner for the mechanical and technical contributions to the pilot project Deep Purple, lead by TecnipFMC, which develops green hydrogen offshore energy systems. The Group also has a production and engineering office in Vietnam.

“The wide range of complementary skills and needs between Slåttland and TECO 2030 make the companies natural partners. I am eager to see what we can achieve together “ says Tore Enger, CEO of TECO 2030 ASA.

“The strategic cooperation with TECO 2030 will enable us to expand our competence and manufacturing within world-class emission-reducing solutions.” says Marthe Haneborg, CEO of Slåttland Group.

