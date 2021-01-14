TECO 2030 Signs New Agreement with Strategic Partner AVL

By The Maritime Executive 01-14-2021

TECO 2030 ASA (OSE-Ticker: TECO) is pleased to announce the TECO 2030 EPOS System powered by AVL.

The Engine Performance Optimization System (EPOS) for combustion engines will be offered to shipowners worldwide, the system secures the owners with preventive engine damage measures and reduces fuel consumption and environmental impact of approximately 3%. For a vessel which consumes 25 000 tons of fuel it will be able to reduce emission of approximately 2000 tons of CO2, 50 tons of NOx, and 6 tons of PM (Particulate Matters - 10/2.5) per year.

TECO 2030 EPOS provides condition monitoring and automatic diagnosis using expert algorithms for large-bore combustion engines and their auxiliaries. There are no influences on the engine control. TECO 2030 EPOS can act online on-board a vessel as well as offline in the fleet management’s office.

“Expanding our portfolio to meet the environmental challenges in shipping is a constant goal of TECO 2030. Adding the TECO 2030 EPOS system to our portfolio will contribute to our portfolio of environmental solutions for our clients. . The TECO 2030 EPOS system will give us an additional continuous revenue flow during the development of TECO 2030 Marine Fuel Cells and TECO 2030 Future Funnel.” said Tore Enger, CEO of TECO 2030 ASA.

According to the International Maritime Organization, a carbon intensity and decarbonization program for existing ships over 400 gross tonnage is set to be implemented January 1st, 2023. TECO 2030 EPOS will provide shipowners with a 3% reduction in CO2 emissions and together with additional TECO 2030’s technologies, we aim to support shipowners to achieve a carbon intensity indicator rating of C or better.

