Synnøve Seglem Wins the WISTA Norway Leadership Award 2022

Synnøve Seglem, Deputy Managing Director, Knudsen OAS Shipping

WISTA Norway is pleased to announce that Synnøve Seglem, Deputy Managing Director of Knutsen OAS Shipping, has been awarded the WISTA LeaderShip Award 2022.

WISTA recognized Seglem for her commitment to promoting female competency and representation in the Norwegian shipping industry through various business initiatives and leading by example. The award was presented to Seglem in her hometown of Haugesund, Norway, at the WISTA summer party held on Thursday 27th of August 2022.

WISTA members noted that Seglem is a visible and inspiring leader who, in addition to her role at Knutsen, is currently the president of the Norwegian Shipowners’ Association and was the first female president of the Haugesund Shipowners Association. In addition, WISTA highlighted Seglem’s environmental focus, including the Knutsen Decarbonization Project, established to achieve a sustainable shipping future.

“Shipping is and will remain an important industry for Norway and we need to have our whole population represented in developing its sustainable future,” remarked Seglem. “Today I believe we are still not good enough at attracting women to shipping and I am keen to understand what we can do to ensure a wider selection of candidates to choose from for every role, also including the country’s female talent. We know that there are clever, ambitious, and competent women out there and I share WISTA’s ambition to attract and retain them within our industry.”

Every year, WISTA presents the LeaderShip Award to an individual in the Norwegian maritime industry who best represents WISTA core values: Professional, Dynamic, Open-minded and Dedicated to gender equality in the maritime industry. In addition, the recipient must have contributed to the development of the industry through enhancing competencies and/or developing innovative products or solutions. Candidates for the award are presented to the members of WISTA Norway during the Annual General Meeting and are selected by vote.

