Survitec Wins Award in Partnership with Shell

Susannah Stott (Shell), Richard Gordon (Survitec) and Callum Thomson (Shell).

Global Survival Technology solutions provider Survitec has won a prestigious accolade in partnership with Shell in helping to remove workplace barriers. At the Offshore Achievement Awards, Survitec and Shell scooped the award for diversity and inclusion, recognizing a joint effort to remove barriers, improve the working experience for colleagues, and build an inclusive culture.

The award resulted from a project initiated by the findings of a Shell colleague survey about the offshore immersion suit experience. The findings revealed an increasing number of the male and female crew having to change immersion suits multiple times pre-flight. As a result, this could cause flight delays, embarrassment, and possibly an ill-fitted immersion suit.

Based on the feedback provided, Survitec immediately adjusted the immersion suit rental fleet by increasing the sizing availability by 30%. Accepting the award in Aberdeen, UK, Survitec’s Shell Account Manager Richard Gordon commented: “We have an uncompromising focus on safety, quality, and compliance. By listening to the feedback from the offshore workforce at Shell, we offered an increased range and versatility of sizing achieved through the modular design of immersion suit seals to ensure correct fit the first time, every time.”

Susannah Stott, Integration Analyst for Low Carbon Fuels and Balance Committee Member at Shell, said: “The Offshore Achievement Awards recognize outstanding achievements in the energy industry and showcase the importance of individuals and all the ways they contribute to our industry and our businesses success. We are so delighted to hear about the work of our Balance (gender parity) committee, and Survitec is being recognized! This work is truly industry changing and sets a clear marker that the ideas of just a few can revolutionize how we work, removing barriers and creating a more inclusive offshore world for years to come.”

“As a trusted partner to Shell, I am delighted we have been recognized for our commitment to improving the offshore passenger experience. Our changes are now available for all our offshore customers, benefitting the entire industry. Working with our customers has helped us develop products that meet their needs now and in the future.” Added Robert Kledal, Survitec CEO.

