Survitec Introduces New High-End Davit Range

By MarEx 2019-06-06 06:49:40

A new range of davits designed to increase safety and reduce corrosion of critical parts has been introduced to the market by safety solutions specialist Survitec

Engineered with its European-based partner, a company with more than 20 years’ experience in manufacturing davits, the high-end product was presented to the maritime industry for the first time today at Nor-Shipping. The Survitec range includes different davit types suitable for liferafts, rescue boats and fast rescue craft.

Rob Wallace, Global Technical Sales Manager – Lifeboats, Survitec, said: “These industry leading davits will further enhance Survitec’s portfolio. Our customers can now access these davits along with the full range of marine safety equipment from one supplier.”

Designed and manufactured in Europe, to European standards and with many elements made using European marine grade stainless steel, the davits have been created to withstand the harsh environments in which they operate.

Marine grade stainless steel is known for its resistance to corrosion, which is why key elements have been made from the alloy, including the remote-control function, shackles, securing wires and cover plate.

Wallace said: “The davits will have, as a minimum, the same high quality as other European-manufactured davits and will be priced competitively.”

Further protection against corrosion is by way of a three-layer paint system that can adheres to Norway’s stringent NORSOK standards developed for the petroleum industry.

A grooved drum guides the fall into the correct position and packs it tightly within the drum as the fall is wound up and down during the lifting and lowering of the raft or boat. This ensures that the top layers of the fall wires do not force themselves into the lower layers, avoiding abrasion and possible bights of the wire, thus eliminating any jerking or snatching motions when the liferaft or rescue boat is lowered.

The davits are supplied as a fully tested and assembled unit, which can be installed in or out of drydock. Providing the pedestals have been installed and tested, a Survitec technician can assemble and commission the davit when the ship is in port, reducing the ship’s downtime and costs.

Survitec can also carry out the annual and five-year inspection and load tests on the davits, along with the supply, inspection and certification of lifeboats and hooks and all other safety equipment required onboard. Its products are designed according to IMO (International Maritime Organization) SOLAS, MED and LSA rules and its service centres have been approved by all relevant class societies and port states.

Wallace said: “The upcoming amendments to SOLAS rules relating to davit-launched safety equipment enters into force in January 2020. We see this as an opportunity for owners and operators to harmonise their inspection and certification regimes, to minimize downturn and reduce costs. Survitec has created SOLAS 360, a complete care package to support this.”

All the davits are supplied with manual operation, with the option for hydraulically powered rescue boat and combination davits depending on route and port state requirements.

