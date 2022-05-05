Survitec Fire System for New Spirit of Tasmania Ferries

[By: Survitec]

Survival Technology solutions provider Survitec has secured a contract to supply advanced fire-fighting systems to a pair of 48,000grt LNG dual-fuelled eco ferries under construction at Finland’s Rauma Marine Constructions (RMC) for Australian shipowner Spirit of Tasmania (TT-Line Company Pty Ltd).

“This is a major order from a returning customer,” said Michal Peruga, General Manager, Survitec, Poland. “This contract win demonstrates our ability to go beyond simple equipment supply to being able to provide a complete bespoke fire safety solution for all areas of the ship, from bow to stern.”

Survitec’s extensive scope of supply includes Novenco Fire Fighting (NFF) XFlow® Water Mist systems for machinery spaces and accommodation areas; an NFF XFlow® Deluge system for car decks; a dry powder fire suppression system for the ships’ LNG bunkering stations; a deep fat fryer fire extinguishing system and a CO2 system for the vessels’ galley ducts.

Peruga added that Survitec’s technical team helped the shipyard and owner navigate complex mandatory regulations in relation to the design, installation, and operation of a fire suppression system.

“Our NFF XFlow® technology uses a combination of fine water droplets and water mist. Consequently, the system can be activated immediately, without the need to evacuate first, which reduces the risk of damage to machinery and other critical installations. It makes the system more efficient for certain types of fires compared to high pressure water mist systems, even though both systems have to pass the same test,” said Peruga.

Mika Laurilehto, CEO, Rauma Marine Constructions, said: “The agreement we have with Spirit of Tasmania is for a pair of world-class ferries capable of meeting exacting standards in terms of safety, reliability and customer service.

“Survitec’s ability to offer a full range of fire safety solutions and also local after care services allowed us to streamline the design and procurement processes in a manner that benefits both the yard and the shipowner.”

Finn Lende-Harung, Commercial Director of Fire Solutions at Survitec, said: “Dual fuel systems and alternative fuels are setting new standards for fire safety in the industry. Shipowners and builders are looking for suppliers capable of providing technical support to high-value projects throughout the entire life span of a vessel. We work hard not only to keep on top of the latest changes in legislation but also to offer through-life benefits that help with the total cost of ownership – from the design and construction phase through to operation and servicing.”

Having successfully designed, installed and commissioned the advanced fire-fighting systems aboard Yara Birkeland, the world’s first fully electric, autonomous containership, Survitec is fast becoming the eco ship builder’s go-to fire systems choice supplier.

“The success of that project marked an important milestone for Survitec, placing us at the forefront in the development of fire safety technology for the next generation of environmentally sustainable ships,” continued Lende-Harung.

When delivered in 2023 and 2024, Spirit of Tasmania’s new 212m long ropaxes will each have capacity to ferry 1800 passengers across Bass Strait, on the company’s Geelong to Devonport, route which connects the island state of Tasmania with mainland Australia.

The new vessels will replace the Spirit of Tasmania I and II, both built in Finland in 1998.

