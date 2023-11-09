Supporting Vital Submarine Infrastructure

[By: PALFINGER]

Nexans Marine Operations returns to the Ulstein Verft shipyard in Norway to build a new and updated version of the DP3 cable laying vessel "Nexans Aurora", one of the most advanced vessels of its kind. The new vessel will also be equipped with a comprehensive, mission critical equipment package from PALFINGER MARINE, which comprises an essential part of its operational capabilities.

Submarine cables including high voltage systems are essential for the global economy. By providing connections between countries and regions, as well as offshore installations, they constitute a vital infrastructure for the world’s economy. One of the leading and most experienced suppliers in this demanding service industry is Nexans. Its new and upgraded version of the DP3 cable laying vessel will play an important role in Nexans' turnkey delivery of advanced high voltage submarine systems. This vessel contracted by Nexans Marine Operations will install subsea power and communication cables across oceans, to offshore wind parks, and other offshore facilities.



A new generation

Back in 2020, PALFINGER provided a custom-built equipment package for the Nexans Aurora vessel, also constructed at Ulstein Verft. The new vessel, designed by Skipsteknisk, shares the same designation, ST-297 CLV, as Nexans Aurora. It will be 31 meters wide and 149.9 meters long and can accommodate a crew of 90 people. It features a split turntable on deck capable of holding up to 10,000 tons of cable, an under-deck turntable with an additional cable capacity of 3,500 tons, and a fibre optic basket holding 450 tons. The ship is specifically designed to carry out the transportation and laying of various types of submarine cables, including cable bundles, as well as cable recovery and repair. It can operate effectively in challenging weather conditions and has exceptional maneuverability and station keeping capabilities.



Equipped by PALFINGER MARINE

PALFINGER has been awarded a contract to supply two knuckle boom offshore cranes, a telescopic offshore crane, two traveling hangar cranes, two large active heave compensated A&R winches, three large A&R winches, four roller gates and two lifeboats with davits. The large A-frame previously delivered and installed onboard Nexans Aurora will be re-located to this newbuilding upon delivery from Ulstein Verft. The equipment package is scheduled for delivery in 2024 and 2025 and the vessel will enter into operation in 2026. Ulstein Verft shipyard is responsible for the construction and the preparation of the ship’s topside equipment.



“At PALFINGER we are excited about the delivery of this extensive equipment package for the new cable laying vessel. We feel honored and proud to continue our relationship with both Nexans and Ulstein Verft, further establishing ourselves as one of the major suppliers of mission critical equipment for large and complex cable laying vessels,” says Sverre Mowinckel-Nilsen, Head of Global Sales Solution Management at PALFINGER Marine.