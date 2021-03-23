Strategic Marine Wins Centus Marine Contract for 42m Fast Crew Boats

Strategic Marine (S) Pte Ltd has secured a contract to build two 42m Fast Crew Boats (FCB) for Centus Marine Sdn Bhd. This is the fifth and sixth vessel built by Strategic Marine for Centus Marine and follows the delivery of a 40m FCB in February 2021.

Both FCBs are scheduled for completion in 2nd Quarter 2021 and 4th Quarter 2021 respectively. This design is a customized solution developed in close collaboration with Centus Marine to meet their operational needs.

Centus Marine commented: “Having recently taken delivery of a stock newbuild by Strategic Marine, we have first-hand experience of the excellent quality achieved by their team. This new FCB design includes new features and additions made based on feedback we received from our customers and operational staff and we expect to achieve even better vessel performance efficiencies and capabilities. We have full confidence in the Strategic Marine team to support our new fleet growth and delivering these vessels built to the updated and bespoke specifications of our clients.”

Propelled by three Cummins KTA50 engines, the 42m FCB will cruise at 30 knots, and can reach top speed of over 31 knots. The design incorporates the robust engineering of hulls proven in tough commercial marine environment and is fully compliant to Petronas’ requirements.

Crew comfort and safety is another major consideration for Centus Marine which is reflected in the interior arrangement of the vessels. The accommodation area features 12 berths in seven cabins and can comfortably accommodate up to 100 personnel onboard. It offers spacious business class recliner seats, dedicated luggage racks, a large, incorporated deck storage and wide, efficient walkways to facilitate crew transfer amid demanding offshore conditions.

Commenting on the recent win, Strategic Marine’s CEO Chan Eng Yew said: “Our demonstrated experience and quality has secured another two more vessels win for the group. We are thrilled with Centus Marine for entrusting us with this new highly valued project and reaffirming our position as a market-leading vessel builder of exceptional quality. This win adds to our growing order pipeline and is a significant kick-start to 2021.”



