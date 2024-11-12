Strategic Marine Signs Contract with Mainprize Offshore for Six New Vessels

[By: Strategic Marine]

Strategic Marine is delighted to announce the signing of a significant contract with Mainprize Offshore for the construction of six state-of-the-art Supa Swath vessels, with an option for an additional six vessels. This agreement follows the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed at Seawork in June, Europe’s largest on-water commercial marine and workboat exhibition and the recent deliveries of MO10 & MO 11, the latest additions to the Mainprize fleet earlier this year, and marks a strategic strengthening of their fleet capabilities and service offerings.

The Supa Swath vessels, renowned for their superior stability, efficiency, and advanced technology, are designed to meet the highest standards of performance and versatility. These vessels offer unparalleled stability, making them ideal for demanding environments, significant fuel savings with cutting-edge propulsion systems that contribute to sustainability goals, and the latest navigation and communication technologies for safer, more efficient operations. Additionally, their design supports a wide range of maritime activities, including transportation, offshore support, and research.

Mr. Bob Mainprize, Managing Director of Mainprize Offshore, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “We are thrilled to sign these contracts with Strategic Marine, which aligns with our vision of advancing maritime technology and expanding our operational capabilities with a reliable ship building partner. The Supa Swath vessels represent a significant investment in the future of our fleet, offering superior performance and versatility.”

Mr. Chan Eng Yew, CEO of Strategic Marine, commented, “This contract underscores the strong partnership between our companies. We are confident that the Supa Swath vessels will greatly enhance Mainprize Offshore’s fleet and contribute to their continued success in the offshore renewables industry.”

The first of the six Supa Swath vessels is expected to be delivered in Q1 2026, marking a significant milestone in the collaboration between Strategic Marine and Mainprize Offshore. This contract signifies Strategic Marine’s ongoing commitment to delivering high-quality, innovative maritime solutions that meet the evolving needs of the offshore industry.

With the firm six vessel order, Mainprize Offshore would have effectively increase their fleet size to 17 strong by end 2026, with further potential to extend this figure to 21 by end 2028, placing the company in a prime position to support the growing O&M requirements in the European region.

In addition to the earlier two Supa Swath vessels, namely MO10 and MO11, Strategic Marine would boast a potentially built a good track record of building these newly “blank sheet of paper” design as per designer, Mr. James Walker of Walker Marine Design.

“It's crazy to think this design started on a blank sheet of paper with Mainprize at a conference in Copenhagen in 2016. Eight years later there are eight Supa-SWATH’s in operation in Europe, two recently completed by Strategic Marine, started operations and more to follow soon,” he added.