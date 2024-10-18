Strategic Marine's Cutting-Edge Amarco S1 for Brunei's Offshore Operations

[By: Strategic Marine]

Strategic Marine, a leading aluminium shipbuilder, is proud to announce the successful delivery of the Amarco S1, marking a significant milestone in the partnership with Bruneian offshore operator Amarco Sdn Bhd (AMARCO). This delivery showcases Strategic Marine's expertise in designing and building the latest 4th Generation Fast Crew Boat (FCB) for long-term operations in Brunei's offshore oil and gas sector.

The Amarco S1 brings advanced maritime technology and sustainability features to the Bruneian market. The 42-metre vessel is powered by triple Baudouin 12M26.3 engines coupled with ZF3050 gearboxes, achieving impressive speeds of over 28.5 knots. Additionally, it is designed to be future-ready, enabling the integration of gyro stabilizer and offering the option to install a motion-compensated gangway as future capabilities.

In alignment with global sustainability goals, the vessel is equipped with a plug-and-play hybrid system, allowing for certain operating profiles to be performed entirely on battery power. This forward-thinking approach ensures the vessel can adapt to future environmental standards, contributing to greener ofshore operations.

Key features of the Amarco S1 include an external firefighting system (FIFI) and an Oil Dispersant System, both of which enhance its ability to respond to emergencies such as oil spills and fires. The vessel's maneuverablility is further optimized with a bow thruster and auto-trimming interceptors, providing the captain with greater control during complex offshore operations.

Designed with passenger comfort in mind, the Amarco S1 features cruise-style interiors, larger windows, reclining chairs with tray tables, and USB charging ports for all passengers, ensuring a comfortable journey even in challenging conditions.

Mr. Chan Eng Yew, Chief Executive Officer of Strategic Marine, expressed his enthusiasm: "We are delighted and honored to be selected for this prestigious project with Amarco San Bhd, which will serve the demanding Bruneian offshore oil and gas sector. We thank them for their trust in us and look forward to the vessel's deployment."

Strategic Marine remains committed to delivering high-performance vessels that meet the rigorous demands of offshore operations, while embracing innovative solutions that enhance sustainability and operational efficiency. For more information on Strategic Marine's innovative vessel solutions, visit www.strategicmarine.com.