StraitNZ Bluebridge Opts for Hogia Ferry Systems

New Zealand ferry operator StraitNZ Bluebridge (Bluebridge) has reached an agreement with Hogia Ferry Systems for delivery and implementation of their standard reservation software BOOKIT.



Bluebridge operates two ropax ferries between Wellington in the North Island and Picton in the South Island, across Cook Strait.



“As we continue to grow and our customers’ expectations change, we recognized the need for a system that could scale and support our aspirations. Following an extensive process evaluating several reservation system products, it became clear that Hogia Ferry Systems and their solution BOOKIT provided the option we were looking for. This is a big project for Bluebridge and we’re incredibly excited about the opportunities that BOOKIT will deliver us to improve our customer offering”, says Will Dady, General Manager Digital and Customer Experience. “Our BOOKIT software should be a very good fit for Bluebridge and I believe the 17,000 kilometer distance, and the up to 11 hour time difference, will be the primary challenge for both sides to master. So far during the process we have managed to bridge this gap smoothly and I hope we can keep it up. With the borders now open it’s been great for us to meet the Bluebridge team in person!” says Niclas Blomstrom, Managing Director at Hogia Ferry Systems. “We are needless to say honored and very grateful for getting this opportunity and to expand our BOOKIT family to also include Bluebridge and New Zealand”, he continues.

