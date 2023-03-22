Stolt Tankers Buys Two Tankers for Caribbean Trade

Stolt Tankers has announced that it has increased its fleet by acquiring two modern 15,000 dwt stainless steel chemical tankers built in 2018 and 2019, respectively. The ships will be named the Stolt Condor and Stolt Tucan and join Stolt Tankers’ Inter-Caribbean service (SNICS), improving Stolt Tankers’ service offering and capability for customers in the US Gulf and Caribbean markets. Stolt Tankers expects to take delivery of the vessels in Q2 2023.

Sustainability is an integral feature of Stolt Tankers’ strategy. These modern ships will be retrofitted with propellor boss cap fins (PBCFs), variable frequency drives, torque thrust meters, and KWh meters to make them even more, fuel-efficient and lower their carbon footprint. Stolt Tankers’ companywide sustainability initiatives have recently borne fruit, with Stolt Tankers achieving a gold rating in its EcoVadis sustainability assessment based on international standards, including the Global Reporting Initiative and the United Nations Global Compact.

Lucas Vos, President Stolt Tankers, said. “This acquisition is an excellent opportunity for Stolt Tankers to secure attractively priced on-the-water tonnage in a firming chemical tanker market. These are modern, fuel-efficient ships and will further lower the age profile of our fleet. We are delighted to offer our best-in-class platform to more clients in the Inter-Caribbean market and expand the reach of our high-quality service offering.”

Further terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

