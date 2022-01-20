Steven Putnam Elected President of the Houston Propeller Club

Image courtesy of Houston Propeller Club

[By: Houston Propeller Club]

The International Propeller Club of the United States – Port of Houston (the “Houston Propeller Club”), is a member of the International Propeller Club of the United States whose membership comprises a cross section of the maritime industry throughout the United States and in many cities overseas. There are more than 80 Propeller Club chapters, known as “Ports”, in maritime locations around the world, including almost 30 in foreign cities. Being a member of the Houston Propeller Club affords the member the opportunity to be a part of an international business network group that is dedicated to the promotion of the maritime industry, maritime commerce and global trade. One of the goals of the Houston Propeller Club is to promote the education of future members of the maritime community by providing scholarships to those attending institutions with maritime programs. Additionally, the Houston Propeller Club, supports such organizations as the Houston International Seafarer’s Center and Todays Harbor for Children, formally known as the Boys and Girls Harbor, through charitable donations.

Putnam holds a Marine Engineering degree from Massachusetts Maritime Academy and a Master of Business Administration from Pepperdine University. Putnam is Managing Director of PEI TECH LLC, representing Geneva-based Aderco Sustainable Solutions, serving the Maritime, Cruise and Offshore industries. His background includes USCG Unlimited Licensed Engineering Officer, US Naval Reserve Officer, and ten years working onboard tankers, containerships and bulk carriers. For the past thirty years he has held executive leadership positions on the commercial side of the industry in technical services, sales and marketing. In his free time, Steven enjoys cycling, motorcycles, sailing and golf.

