Stena Line to Set Sail in the Pride in London Parade

Image courtesy of Stena Line

[By: Stena Line]

The Swedish ferry company joins the famous celebration for the very first time

Stena Line is celebrating Pride across the company and as part of its ongoing support for the LGBTQ+ community it will, for the first time, be participating in the Pride in London parade being held this Saturday 2nd July.

This week 70 participants from the company's crews on ships sailing on the Irish Sea and North Sea will converge on London to celebrate Pride and accompany the float on its journey through the UK’s capital. The company will be presenting its new Pride float that consists of replica Stena Line ferry, complete with a sounds system and DJ booth on the Bridge.

Stena Line’s message for Pride is 'All aboard!' It reinforces that being welcoming and caring is part of the company’s DNA, with the aim of developing and maintaining a working environment that is free from harassment; that welcomes everyone no matter who they are, where they are from, or how they live their lives. The message is clear - equality for everyone.

“This month we have been flying the Pride flag on all our vessels and in ports and terminals across Europe. And now what better way to celebrate Pride than joining the parade in London for the first time. Madden Marine are building us what is set to a fantastic float and we hope to use it in many more Pride marches in other cities in the future. We can’t wait to get all aboard for Pride.” says Margareta Jensen Dickson, Chief People & Communications Officer at Stena Line.

This year is a significant year for the Pride movement and the LGBTQ+ community in London as we commemorate 50 Years since the first Pride took place in the United Kingdom.

The Pride in London Parade starts at midday and winds its way from London’s famous Hyde Park, along Piccadilly (close to Stena Line’s London office) through Piccadilly Circus, on down to Trafalgar Square and finishing in Westminster.

