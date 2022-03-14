Stella Maris to Host Webinar on Modernisation in the Shipping Industry

[By: Stella Maris]

On the one-year anniversary of the Ever Given grounding in the Suez Canal, please join Stella Maris for an online panel discussion on 23 March from 7.30pm to 9pm. This event will look at the history of the Container ship, the rise of the Ultra-Large Container Vessel, and explore what impact the modernisation of the shipping industry has had on seafarers around the world. The panel will consist of Bud Darr, Executive Vice President at MSC Group, Marc Levinson, economist and journalist, Stella Maris Chaplain Anne McLaren, and other experts in the shipping industry.

To attend, please register at www.stellamaris.org.uk/modernisation.

