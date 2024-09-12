Star Information Systems and Premas Seal Landmark Strategic Alliance

[By: Star Information Systems]

Global maritime software solution provider Star Information Systems AS and compatriot ship-planned maintenance and quality management/ISM software solution vendor Premas AS have entered into a long-term alliance backed by Norwegian financial sponsor Longship.

The merger marks an essential step in positioning both highly regarded companies to create an even stronger global player in the maritime and energy sectors that can leverage global growth opportunities, including potential further acquisitions.

Both companies' customers will continue to experience superior software and services with enhanced stability and increased delivery capacity covering the companies' full portfolio of Asset Management, Maintenance, QHSE, Supply & Logistics and Projects solutions.

Key stakeholder statements

"The merger will enable us to maximize our shared domain expertise for the benefit of both our customers. It marks the start of a new and exciting journey where we intend to build an even stronger, more competitive organization with increased global reach, equipped with the best elements from our robust corporate cultures," said Bjørn Martin Klokkernes, Managing Director of Star Information Systems.

Premas CEO Thor Arhaug added: "We have been servicing the maritime and offshore industries for over three decades and are delighted to continue our expansion alongside Star Information Systems. We look forward to strengthening our cooperation with employees, customers and partners as a unified, influential player in the global maritime market."

Short-term stability, long-term integration

The merger will not entail substantial changes in the short term for existing customers, suppliers and employees. In the longer term, it will result in a new joint company with a common strategy to become the preferred supplier within its segment. With offices on several continents, it will have a substantial global presence and be able to serve customers across time zones. Sales, marketing, finance, and HR will be integrated to strengthen operational efficiency.

"Our respective employees can also look forward to further professionalization of the organization in terms of security and stability. The expanded collegial environment will generate new tasks and opportunities, and by pooling our resources and know-how we aim to build a muscular organization focused on long-term development both here in Norway and out in the world," Klokkernes concluded.