St. Johns Shipbuilding Signs Contract With Seapath For ABS Deck Barges

[By: St. Johns Shipbuilding]

St. Johns Shipbuilding, Palatka, Fla., announced they have signed a contract with Seapath for construction of a series of six (6) ABS deck barges in support of their Jones Act leasing business. The barges will be built at St. Johns Ship Building’s facility in Palatka, Florida and will be dispatched to multiple charterers along the US East Coast.

Joshua Lubarsky, CEO of Seapath, said “Domestic maritime transportation is the backbone of the US transportation system. By launching our new Jones Act leasing business, Seapath is proud to support vital maritime transportation needs.”

“Building these ABS deck barges for Seapath's Jones Act leasing business is a testament to St. Johns Ship Building’s capabilities and versatility” said Joe Rella, President of St. Johns Shipbuilding. “We are proud to support Seapath with the highest quality Jones Act compliant vessels to support their customers’ needs.

Seapath is one of Libra Group’s maritime subsidiary dedicated to advancing critical maritime infrastructure. For more information on Seapath, please visit www.seapathgroup.com

For more information regarding St. Johns Shipbuilding, please visit https://www.stjohnsshipbuilding.com.