SQLearn's e-Learning Solutions Help Shipping Companies During Pandemic

By The Maritime Executive 03-29-2020 01:55:00

SQLearn’s e-learning system and courses allow shipping companies to continue their training schedule without interruptions by providing ABS certified e-learning system and courses for onboard and ashore safety training on STCW topics. Thanks to SQLearn’s e-learning services, ashore and onboard personnel can be trained quickly and efficiently, without any location restrictions.

SQLearn’s Dolphin System, a web-based e-learning system specifically designed for the shipping industry, is offered via a hardware solution for onboard training, while the ashore installation allows the training manager to manage and monitor the training process across the fleet in real time.

Dolphin Library consists of interactive e-learning courses that cover the training needs of the shipping companies. The e- learning courses are based on STCW topics that cover national, international and flag requirements.

Moreover, via SQLearn’s Synchronous Training Platform, participants are able to hold teleconferences and work safely from their own space, while avoiding unnecessary transfers and meetings in enclosed workplaces. This way the companies continue to run smoothly, without reducing productivity through lost labor hours.

SQLearn is able to integrate the Synchronous Training Platform with an Asynchronous Training Platform, in order to create a “virtual classroom” for even greater convenience. The combination of the two platforms creates a complete learning, interactive environment and allows participants to communicate in the same, convenient way they would communicate in an actual room.

In the context of helping shipping companies to continue their training operations, SQLearn offers to its clients:

A teleconference virtual training room, integrated with the ashore platform, to perform synchronous training sessions. The virtual training room will be offered to all SQLearn clients with no additional cost until April 30, 2020.

An e-learning course to create awareness for the COVID-19 pandemic based on IMO advice and relevant WHO guidance. The aim of the e-learning course is to assist shipping companies to disseminate the information provided by IMO and WHO in order to keep everyone informed and stop the spread of the virus. The course will be offered to all SQLearn clients with no additional cost.

SQLearn is fully functional during the pandemic and continues to serve the shipping sector. For more information, do not hesitate to contact us. SQLearn’s team will suggest the most appropriate training solution according to your needs.

