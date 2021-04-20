SQLearn & Moore Greece Commence Online Training Program Innovative

SQLearn and Moore Greece join forces to create innovative online training programs, synchronous and asynchronous, in a wide range of subjects related to administration, financial management and regulatory compliance of shipping companies.

SQLearn having many years of recognized experience in providing e-learning, is committed to improving safety in the shipping industry and uses e-learning methods to advance maritime training through flexible and interactive learning techniques.

Moore brings decades of expertise and experience as well as renowned executives in the field of accounting, financial reporting but also in the areas of corporate governance, risk management and regulatory compliance.

Through this collaboration, a combination of theory, practice and the most effective training methods is achieved.

