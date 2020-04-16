Spire, VesselBot Announce Strategic Alliance for AI-Enabled Products

By The Maritime Executive 04-15-2020 10:00:54

Even under these unprecedented times and hardships that the maritime market is facing, we realize that every cloud has a silver lining. Now it is more important than ever before for us, to remain positive and innovative aiming to offer to the market tools enabling it to overcome the challenges.

We are exited to officially announce today a new partnership with Spire Global to co-develop AI-enabled digital products for the maritime industry. These collaborative digital products will provide market stakeholders with digital solutions enabling them to make data-driven commercial decisions.

Our company joins forces with Spire to create innovative technology products that combine Spire’s AIS tracking data, weather data, and other services with VesselBot’s domain knowledge and technology expertise. The new products will allow professionals to save money by optimizing ship and port operations.

Each organization brings a wealth of data expertise and aims to resolve key maritime challenges faced in the 21st century. The maritime industry is seeing high-growth from adopting new emerging technologies which makes the timing of this partnership ideal as it will deliver intelligent tools based on real-time data.

“We are delighted to have this opportunity to collaborate with Spire Maritime. We look forward to this collaboration and aim to work together, not just technically but also culturally, to reach our common goal to create unique, innovative digital solutions that will solve actual problems, and that shall enable Operational efficiencies to the constantly changing maritime market.” Constantine Komodromos, CEO of VesselBot.

"We look forward to developing this relationship with VesselBot, who is building ground-breaking solutions for the dry-bulk market. With new regulations and an increasing need to reduce costs, the maritime industry is ripe for digital disruption. We are excited to provide VesselBot with this integral data with the most efficient technology available so they remain solely focused on solving key maritime challenges.” John Lusk, GM of Global Data Services, Spire Global.

