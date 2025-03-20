Solvang Commits to Inmarsat NexusWave for Crew and Business Connectivity

[By: Inmarsat Maritime]

Inmarsat Maritime, a Viasat company, has signed an agreement with Solvang to equip the company’s fleet with Inmarsat’s NexusWave fully managed bonded connectivity service to support the leading gas shipping company’s evolving crew and business connectivity requirements.

Solvang’s fleet, which includes six semi-refrigerated ethylene carriers, eight large gas carriers, and 13 very large gas carriers (including seven newbuilds), depends on reliable satellite connectivity. This connectivity is crucial for running cloud-based business applications and video conferencing, as well as ensuring that crew members can stay in touch with their family and friends. Inmarsat’s NexusWave will provide Solvang with high-speed, reliable service, along with unlimited data and global coverage, thereby supporting the Norway-based company’s evolving connectivity demands.

The fully managed NexusWave service combines LEO, GEO, LTE, and L-band network underlays in one bonded connection to achieve maximum download speeds of up to 340 megabits per second, maximum upload speeds of up to 80 Mbps, and network availability exceeding 99.9%. Real-life tests have also shown the quality of a video conference remains virtually unaffected by the availability or performance of a single underlay, with the solution dynamically adjusting traffic routing to maintain a seamless and uninterrupted experience.

Leveraging unique network bonding technology, NexusWave ensures managed performance levels regardless of the vessel’s location or requirements, with full transparency on the total cost of ownership.

Terje Skaar, Superintendent - Electro, Solvang ASA, commented: “In a rapidly evolving maritime industry, our operations are increasingly reliant on cloud-based solutions and video conferencing, while our seafarers expect a home-like Internet experience on board the ship. With NexusWave, our vessels will be seamlessly connected to high-speed Internet at all times – with no unexpected costs and a single point of contact for support and service.”

Evaluating NexusWave’s performance on board the Solvang very large gas carrier Clipper Explorer, vessel Master reported: “I only have positive things to say about NexusWave. Since the service was installed, our online applications have been running smoothly, with higher connection speeds than ever, no downtime, and not a single issue reported by crew.”

“Initial feedback from vessels equipped with NexusWave vessels has been very positive,” said Christopher Hansen, Sales Manager, Inmarsat Maritime. “We have verified the service’s exceptional speed and reliability through rigorous real-world testing. Now, shipping operators are experiencing the benefits of seamless business communications and home-like connectivity for crew. We also see that ship owners appreciate the convenience and simplicity of partnering with a single, trusted provider at a time when shipping operations increasingly depend on the power of multiple networks.”