Solution Strategists Completes Two Successful Judicial Auctions

By The Maritime Executive 08-14-2020 03:19:58

Cape Town-based auction consultancy Solution Strategists have recently completed two successful judicial auctions in South Africa. The 150,000 dwt crude tanker Advantage Sky sold for $25.3 million on August 6, and the 8,000 dwt freighter Ekarma sold for $2.3 million on August 13.

In keeping with the requirements of the COVID-19 era, the auctions included remote participation via MS Teams.

In addition to successful vessel auctions, Solution Strategists' managing director Ariella Kuper also provides auction services for a variety of charitable organizations in South Africa, the UK and the United States.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.