SOLASOLV® is Lloyd’s Type Approved for Another 5 Years

Solar Solve Marine was delighted to have Lloyd’s Register Type Approval renewed once again at the back of May. They passed the audit which was overseen by an independent auditor which means that for almost 20 years now SOLASOLV® products have been Type Approved by Lloyd’s Register.

This achievement also means that Solar Solve continue to be the only manufacturer in the world to hold Type Approvals from Lloyds, ABS, DNV and RINA for anti-glare roller screen products for the maritime industry.

Since 1987 Solar Solve Marine has supplied more than 176,275 screens and roller blinds to over 18,250 vessels worldwide, and all products are ISO 9001:2015 quality assured. The company’s main product line is the well-known SOLASOLV® range of heat rejecting, anti-glare roller screens for navigation and control room windows.

The primary benefit of SOLASOLV® roller screens is to ensure safer navigation by reducing glare and reflection on display screens and bridge equipment so they are easier to read, and to provide a clear outward view without eye-strain.

Paul Hopkins, Solar Solve’s Sales & Marketing Executive commented, “It is a great achievement to pass the audit and retain Lloyds Type Approval once again. It puts us in the unique position of being the only company in the world to have four Type Approvals for our SOLASOLV® roller screens meaning that they can be installed on a wide variety of ships falling under Lloyd’s DNV, ABS or RINA classification. Well done to all those who were involved in making this happen once again. ”



