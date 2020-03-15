Solar Solve Sends Screens to Korea for 39 New Vessels in Two Months

By The Maritime Executive 03-12-2020 03:54:09

Following on from a good trading year during 2019, South Shields based Solar Solve Marine continued to do well during the first two months of 2020.

Included amongst the exceptional number of orders received during January and February, were contracts to supply a total of 524 of its Brand Leading SOLASAFE products to 39 vessels currently being constructed and near to completion in 13 different South Korean shipyards. The list of yards supplied includes the gargantuan ones of Hyundai Heavy Industries, Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering and Samsung Heavy Industries.

Three of the 39 vessels whose crew will benefit from the Sunscreens installed at their Navigation Bridge windows include Hyundai built Aristidis I, a Greek-owned Very Large Natural Gas Carrier (VLLNGC), of 93,000 dwt; 174,000 cu mt capacity with a length of 299m, beam of 46m and 43,246 horsepower (32,249 kW) engine.

Another VLLNGC, this time built by Daewoo, will be for Maran Gas Maritime, a different Greek owner and is due for delivery in May 2021. This vessel will be 95,000 dwt; 169,932 cu mt capacity with a length of 295m, beam of 46.4m and 48,813 horsepower (36,400 kW) engine.

The third vessel was built by Samsung and is a mid-size container ship of 11,000 teu capacity for prolific Taiwanese container ship owner, Evergreen Marine. At 134,869 dwt, Ever Faith is 334m long with a 48.4m beam.

John Lightfoot MBE, Chairman of parent company Solar Solve LTD, commented, “The Type Approved SOLASAFE roller sunscreen is constantly reviewed but has changed little since I designed and developed it over 30 years ago. We think its simplicity, ease if installing at Navigation Bridge windows and long-lasting ruggedness, which means it usually lasts far longer than the seven-year guarantee period, is why it has been the global Brand Leader since it was launched in 1988. Since then we must have supplied over 140,000 of this one particular product, to around 14,000 surface vessels, averaging 10 per vessel.”

“It’s not just the quality of the product that keeps Solar Solve in the number 1 spot. We have a World Wide Distributor based in South Korea and we work together to ensure our shipbuilding customers get the very best service, one that always delights them.”

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.