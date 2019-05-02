SNIIP, Atomenergomash and Elkon Collaborate on Marine Equipment

2019-05-02

of Turkey have signed Memorandum on Strategic Cooperation in the field of localization of shipboard marine electric machinery equipment

On April 15, 2019, Memorandum on Strategic Cooperation and Joint Activities between JSC Atomenergomash, JSC SNIIP and Elkon Elektrik (Turkey) was signed at the XI International Forum ATOMEXPO-2019. According to the document, the parties plan to develop cooperation to implement joint projects for the localization of the production of certain types of marine electric and automation components and equipment used in the construction of ships and vessels.

On the Russian side, the document was signed by the First Deputy General Director for Atomic Energy and New Business of JSC Atomenergomash Alexander Rantsev, the Director General of JSC SNIIP Igor Burtsev, On behalf of Elkon Elektrik – Member of the Board and Director of Project & Design of Elkon Elektrik Serdar Özbay.

The memorandum is aimed at developing partnership, solutions as well as the highest possible level of application of Russian equipment, products and components in the design and construction of new building orders at Russian shipyards.

Within the framework of cooperation, the parties will analyze the ship component equipment used at Russian shipyards, as well as prepare replacement, research & development and modernization programs.

“The signing of this document opens up additional opportunities for localization of production of sophisticated process equipment in the field of shipbuilding in Russia. Together we will be able to offer our partners state-of-the-art technical solutions ensuring reliable and efficient equipment operation,” said Alexander Rantsev.

“The document, which was signed today, is primarily aimed at fulfilling the strategic task of the Rosatom State Corporation on the development and launch of new products on the international and non-nuclear markets. I am convinced that the coordination of efforts on the equipment localization will not only strengthen partnerships and economic efficiency, but also allow our company to contribute to the development of the nuclear industry during implementation of Russian and foreign projects,” said Igor Burtsev.

Elkon Elektrik is supplying international Shipbuilding Industry successfully in the electric, electronic and automation areas of the projects. Elkon’s Member of Board and Director of Project & Design, Mr. Serdar Özbay stated that this Memorandum would make a great deal of contribution to the Turkish and Russian Shipbuilding industries.

Mr. Serdar Özbay added the Memorandum would bring new technologies and innovations to the Shipbuilding Industry in Russia. He continued: “Warmer relations between Turkey and Russia will also benefit the Shipbuilding Industry”. Elkon, one of the most important marine electric engineering companies in the Shipbuilding industry in Europe, will be pleased to be a partner in Russia's value-added projects with the technologies, which have been developed in our R & D center."

