SLPA Firefighters Completely Control Fire in the Vessel at POC

[By: Sri Lanka Ports Authority]

Fire fighters of the the Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA) Fire Brigade successfully extinguished the fire that broke out yesterday (11) in a ship at the Jaya Container Terminal (JCT) of the Port of Colombo. At present, the fire has been completely extinguished.

A sudden fire broke out in the Container vessel MV. MSC CAPETOWN III, at The Jaya Container Terminal (JCT) berth IV at the Port of Colombo around 0030hrs yesterday (Aug 11, 2024). All operations staff and crews were safely evacuated from the ship. The MV. MSC CAPETOWN III belonging to the shipping company of Geneva, Switzerland, called at the port of Colombo from the port of Singapore.

Hon. Minister of Ports, Shipping and Aviation - Nimal Siripala de Silva, has instructed the Chairman of SLPA – Mr. Keith D. Bernard, to conduct a full investigation into this incident. He also thanked and commended the immediate response and precautionary measures taken by the SLPA Fire Brigade to extinguish the fire completely. The quick response, timely measures, and expertise of SLPA staff and firefighters have further proven the Port of Colombo's competency and efficiency as an international container port, effectively and successfully handle sudden and hazardous situations.

The Chairman of SLPA said that the fire aboard the ship had been quickly doused by the SLPA Fire Brigade. “An investigation into the incident was launched,” he said. The Chairman also said that a comprehensive report on the incident would be prepared and the insurers would also would hold their own inquiries. The vessel was scheduled to unload 995 containers and load 880 containers at the port.