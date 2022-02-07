Skarpenord Wins Another Important Contract in the LNG Market

Bjørn Erik Eliassen, Sales Director in Skarpenord

[By: Scana]

Wärtsilä has awarded Scana-owned Skarpenord AS a contract to supply valve control systems to 12 new LNG-powered container vessels being built in Asia.

The contract value is close to 15 million NOK. Skarpenord's deliveries start in Q2 2022 and end in Q2 2023.

“Securing deliveries for a series of as many as 12 ships is not commonplace in Skarpenord. To us, this is a large and important order. Many shipowners are now using LNG solutions as a very first step on the road to carbon-free shipping, and this contract once again confirms our strong position in the global market for LNG vessels,” Bjørn Erik Eliassen, Skarpenord’s sales manager, says.

The company’s valve control systems will be part of Wärtsilä Gas Solutions' gas fuel supply systems on board the 12 container vessels. Wärtsilä was chosen as the supplier of a wide range of technology solutions for the ship series in 2021. Six of the ships will have a cargo capacity of 13,000 TEU, while the six largest will be able to carry 15,000 TEU.

The last decade Skarpenord has delivered more than 200 valve remote control systems for various Wärtsila projects. The last four years, mainly to LNG-powered vessels.

“We are pleased to continue the good cooperation with Wärtsilä. That the world's largest supplier of ship technology once again chooses us as a subcontractor, is an important recognition of our competence, quality and reliability – and not least a sign that the customer is satisfied with previous deliveries,” Eliassen says.

The company’s valve control systems are developed and produced at Rjukan in Telemark, Norway – a business with a 40-year history.

“In competition with manufacturers in low-cost countries, we are proud to be competitive with our Norwegian-produced quality products,” Eliassen points out.



