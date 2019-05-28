Six Nordic Maritime Companies Partner for Zero Emissions Shipping

Cato Esperø, Wartsila; Jim Stian Olsen, Aker Solutions; Kenneth Simonsen, Kværner, Vidar Lundberg, Grieg Star

A group of six leading Nordic industry companies has, in line with the UN sustainability goals, joined forces to solve a great societal challenge. The initiative is called Zero Emission Energy Distribution at Sea (ZEEDS).

Annually, shipping is responsible for nearly one billion tonnes of CO2 gas emissions globally, and the consortium is trying to address this by developing a new infrastructure for green fuels for ships.

The collaboration is spearheaded by Wärtsilä, a leader in smart technologies for the marine and energy markets. It further consists of Aker Solutions, a global engineering company, Equinor, a multinational energy company, DFDS, aninternational shipping and logistics company, Grieg Star, an international ship owning and operating company andKvaerner, a leading engineering, procurement and construction company.

“The ZEEDS-partners recognise that the transition to clean fuels will require a collective effort. We believe that by addressing the supply, storage and distribution chain, we can accelerate the switch to cleaner shipping fuels,” says Cato Espero (Sales Director, Marine division, Nordics and Baltics, Wärtsilä).

Through the ZEEDS-project the partners have explored potential solutions together, and the most promising ideas will be presented in Oslo at Future Innovation Day – Horizons on June 3rd and during Nor-Shipping on June 4th.

“We are excited to share our ideas and even more importantly get feedback on how we can further develop and improve”, says Espero.

Moving forward the focus will be on engaging the relevant authorities and potential new partners to ensure further development of the concept and the ideas.

“In order to develop a sustainable solution to this challenge, we, as a society have to work together,” says Espero. “In saying that we need the support from authorities and are calling for them to implement incentives that will enable us to find the fastest route to zero emission shipping,” Espero concludes.

