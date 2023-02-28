Singapore's IFC Organizes 43rd Shared Awareness Meeting

[By IFC]

More than 160 representatives from navies, coastguards and shipping communities in Singapore and the region met physically and virtually at the 43rd Shared Awareness Meeting (SAM) on 16 Feb 2023. The meeting, held at the Furama City Centre, was jointly organised by the Information Fusion Centre (IFC) and the Asian Shipowners' Association (ASA).



Head of IFC LTC Lester Yong and ASA Secretary General Mr Yuichi Sonoda opened the 43rd SAM highlighted the importance of such gatherings to collaborate response towards maritime security (MARSEC) threats in their welcome speeches. They also thanked the participants for taking the time to attend the meeting.

As part of the IFC's Area of Interest brief, Brunei International Liaison Officer (ILO) at the IFC, LT Muhammad Danial Bin Matyussof (above), shared the IFC's observations and assessments on the increase of Theft, Robbery, and Piracy at Sea (TRAPS) incidents in 2022. He highlighted that there has been an increase in incidents involving tugs and barges, and that a majority of the incidents occurred in the Phillip Channel, and North of Bintan and Batam islands in the Singapore Strait. He urged transiting vessels to remain vigilant and adopt the recommended shipboard security measures to deter any attacks.

Other subject matter experts, Capt Geoffrey Pearson, from Global Head of Fleet Security of BW Group also shared on how MARSEC is upheld after COVID-19, while Mr Alex Edwards, from Ambrey recommended ways to counter MARSEC threats.

SAM is an important platform conducted regularly to engage with the various stakeholders to enable the sharing of regional and global maritime issues, and to learn from each other about industry's best practices. The importance of platforms like SAM, is made even more apparent given the challenges faced in MARSEC and the shipping community as the world reopens after the COVID-19 pandemic.



We hope that the participants were able to gain useful takeaways from the 43rd SAM. More information can be found on IFC's website: http://www.ifc.org.sg

Top image - Speakers at SAM (L to R): Mr Alex Edwards (Senior Analyst from Ambrey), Capt Geoffrey Pearson (General Manager, Global Head of Fleet Security of BW Group), CAPT Rafael Torrecillas del Prado (Chief of Staff EU NAVFOR Operation Atalanta), Mr Yuichi Sonoda (ASA Secretary General), LTC Lester Yong (Head IFC), LT Muhammad Danial Bin Matyussof (Brunei ILO), LCDR Mark Douglas (NZ ILO), Mr David Campion (Head of Singapore office and Senior Technical Adviser of ITOPF), and LCDR Nelson McMillan (UK ILO)

