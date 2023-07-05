Simplify Your Maritime Accounting with the New BASSnet Financials 3.2

The leading global maritime solution for shipping and offshore assets.

[By: BASS]

Following the release of BASSnet Financials 3.0, BASS has now released the newly improved BASSnet Financials 3.2 which adds extensive user-friendly enhancements for greater value. This latest entry in BASS Software’s next generation 3.x solutions will simplify and centralise your full cycle maritime accounting.

BASSnet Financials 3.2 houses extended functionality designed for ease of use and to strengthen the payment process flow.

The software will cut your accounting team’s workload significantly, and increase efficiency. Here are the highlights:

Release of next enhancement packages on User Interface. Improved navigation and quick access features. This covers newly built-in widgets, shortcuts, system-wide document attachment, direct links, and drilldown to related transaction details. Add on one-click actionable icons to improve further the entry handling efficiency with Batch Update, Clone and Download icons. Extension of multi-company entry handling feature for recurring entries, period control updates and period closing run. Brand new standard financial printout templates with customisable capability and settings at template and company level. Enhancements to payment process flow.

“BASSnet Financials 3.2 is our latest user friendly, intuitive version that comes with rich accounting features and powerful transactional capabilities,” notes Per Steinar Upsaker, CEO & Managing Director at BASS Software. ”We’ve focused on bringing quick access to essential data at the click of a button. Direct entry drilldown is now available so users gain direct access to related entries. Newly introduced features also increase efficiency, including for convenient multi-company processing.”

Enhancements that simplify maritime accounting

Users can now create convenient personalised shortcuts to favourite screens, filtered queries, and reports which can be launched instantly from the new shortcuts menu.

In addition, the payment flow has been significantly improved with:

Enhancements to improve the payment cycle time.

Enhanced functionality to link and expand all steps of the payment process (from payment plan, export, import, to confirmation) to facilitate payment monitoring, tracking and review.

Enhanced payment export function and new payment import adapter to cater to two-way payment data export and import needs with banks.

Streamlined payment process including new payment report to enable you to control your cashflow in real time.

BASS has also revamped and modernised the layout for financials printouts for sending to external counterparts, such as customer invoices, payment vouchers, receipt vouchers and more. The layout design of the printout templates is easily customisable via the new Report Designer tool to suit company requirements.

BASSnet Financials 3.2 caters specifically to the maritime accounting needs of ship owners and managers. It increases speed and efficiency, and frees up the user’s time to focus on value adding activities that support organisational goals.

As BASS Software releases more innovative 3.x solutions, business intelligence dashboards, mobile apps and add-ons, the leading maritime ERP provider will certainly bring even greater value to its global community of maritime partners.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.