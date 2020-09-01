Silverstream Technologies Expands Team Reflecting Substantial Growth

By The Maritime Executive 09-01-2020 09:26:39

Silverstream expands team with 13 new hires, almost doubling its workforce, to support recent company success and further position itself as one of the shipping industry’s leading clean technology providers

Pioneering clean technology company Silverstream Technologies today announced a number of new appointments to support both the increasing demand and uptake of its market leading air lubrication technology, the Silverstream® System, as well as the continued substantial global growth of the company.

The significant expansion of the Silverstream team – by 90% – during 2020, and amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, demonstrates the company’s established position in the shipping industry, the durability of its operations and the increasing demand for radical and proven clean technologies to increase fuel efficiency and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Senior leadership appointments include Gideon Overton as the company’s new Finance Director; Pete Dymond as Head of Contract Management; Daniel Mann as Programme Director; Simon Cuthbert as Head of Supply Chain Management; and Andrew Wall as Head of QSHE.

The plethora of high-profile and experienced appointments not only reflects the reputation and credibility that Silverstream has built, but also its ability to continue to operate robustly with a global supply chain during unprecedented times. Silverstream’s culture of radical innovation and the delivery of world-class engineering has enabled the company to attract the talent that it needs for its next phase of growth.

Gideon Overton, who joins the company as the new Finance Director, will apply his extensive experience from his previous roles as Chief Financial Officer at technology company Data Lab, and Vice President, Accounting Services Europe for Xerox Services.

In addition, Pete Dymond joins Silverstream as Head of Contract Management, following roles as Senior Contract Engineer at Fluor and Sub-Contracts Manager at Kellogg Brown and Root.

Following his most recent role as Vice President of Business Development, at Ethos Energy, Daniel Mann is Silverstream’s new Programme Director responsible for the organizations' indirect sales channel. Andrew Wall has also joined the company as Head of QSHE Reporting, having previously worked as Vice President for Quality and Manufacturing Improvement for Rolls Royce Marine. Simon Cuthbert joins as Head of Supply Chain Management having also previously worked for Rolls Royce Marine as Senior Vice President in the Procurement Unit.

In addition to these appointments, Silverstream has also expanded its Technical, Operations, and Administration Teams, and continues to seek new talent to support and drive its growth.

Commenting on the new appointments, Noah Silberschmidt, CEO, Silverstream Technologies, said: “We’ve delivered significant and exponential growth over the past two years, and it’s critical that we have the infrastructure and the right people with the right experience in place to ensure that we continue on this trajectory and meet our ambitious targets.

“Our continued expansion during COVID-19 also highlights the attitudinal change within the industry as it acknowledges the shift that is required to meet shipping’s decolonization targets. Viable clean technologies play a critical role in delivering this widescale change, creating a more sustainable and profitable industry.

"We are looking forward to welcoming our new recruits to the Silverstream team, and know the integration of their combined experience will be of immense value, not only in strengthening our position as a market leading and pioneering clean technology supplier but also in increasing widespread adoption of the Silverstream® System.”

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.