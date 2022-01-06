SIEM Earns NAMEPA’s Maritime Sustainability Passport

[By: NAMEPA]

NAMEPA’s (North American Marine Environment Protection Association) “Maritime Sustainability Passport” (MSP) Certificate and Seal has been awarded to one of its newest members, SIEM Ship Management/Ship Car Carriers announced Carleen Lyden Walker, Co-Founder and Executive Director of NAMEPA. A pioneer in environmental conservation in the maritime industry, SIEM successfully met the requirements of the program and therefore received their MSP Certificate and Seal officially last quarter. The program encompasses each of NAMEPA’s six Transparency Pillars in its Corporate Social Responsibility/Environmental, Social and Governance (CSR/ESG) metrics. SIEM’s clear dedication to the marine environment allowed them to successfully pass the MSP evaluation.

“We feel terribly happy to receive NAMEPA’s Passport and Seal,” stated SIEM’s HSEQ Superintendent/CSO Deputy. “We will continue to work hard to win a better and clean world.”

At the core of SIEM are their values, which focus on being an environmental leader, investing in the latest generation of green maritime technologies and setting a green example for the rest of the industry. SIEM shares an enthusiasm for global marine environment protection with NAMEPA and hope their membership in NAMEPA will inspire others in the maritime industry to do their utmost to be sustainable and forward leaning. Furthermore, by officially receiving their MSP, SIEM has proven that their dedication is not just spoken but tangible, aligning them even further with NAMEPA’s mission to promote industry best practices and to Save Our Seas.

“SIEM’s commitment to industry best practices, as evidenced by their first joining NAMEPA then earning our Maritime Sustainability Passport, is exemplary and should be an inspiration to the maritime industry” observed Ms. Walker. “With global society’s focus on shipping, we need to demonstrate our commitment to protecting the marine environment.”

SIEM was awarded their MSP by completing all phases of the program, including supplying supporting documentation for its claims. A team of assessors evaluated their submission to determine whether they meet the CSR/ESG program’s criteria, which, upon approval, made them eligible to receive the MSP Certificate and Seal. SIEM is the fifth company to successfully pass the CSR/ESG program. NAMEPA’s MSP Seal is used to signify the participant met or exceeded the program’s benchmarks, which offer basic guidelines for the maritime industry along with a Tool Kit to help achieve them and develop best practices using CSR/ESG principles. Some of the program’s benefits include increased efficiency, stakeholder visibility and positive global impact and social license to operate.

In 2021, NAMEPA’s CSR/ESG program was awarded the 2021 Green4Sea Initiative Award. The Green4Sea award is given to an organization that has sparked, realized or significantly contributed with a specific initiative towards greener shipping. NAMEPA is extremely proud of its contribution to the maritime industry with its CSR/ESG program being the first known standards program specifically structured for the Maritime Industry.



