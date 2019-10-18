Shoreham Port "Wears it Pink" for Breast Cancer Research

By The Maritime Executive 2019-10-18 10:04:27

The Shoreham Port team are donning their favourite pink items and taking part in an office bake sale today in support of Wear it Pink, the annual fundraising day that raises money for Breast Cancer Now. Staff across the Port’s two offices are raising money which will be match funded by the Port.

Breast Cancer Now, which merged with Breast Cancer Care earlier in the year to create the UK’s first comprehensive breast cancer charity, works to support and fund nearly 450 of the world’s best researchers across the UK and Ireland to further our understanding of breast cancer and its causes and treatment.

The charity currently funds around a third of all breast cancer research happening in the UK and last year the charity responded to nearly 7 million breast cancer support requests. Since launching in 2002, Wear It Pink has raised over £33 million for breast cancer research.

The charity hopes to raise enough money with its annual Wear it Pink day and other fundraising activities to ensure that by 2050 everyone who develops breast cancer will live – and live well.

Lottie Barnden, Senior Fundraising Products Manager at Breast Cancer Now, commented “Wear it Pink is a brilliant opportunity for people across the UK to get together, wear pink and raise money for breast cancer research.”

“This year alone around 55,000 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer, and around 11,500 women and 80 men will lose their lives to the disease. This is why we are urging everyone to get involved in Wear It Pink this Friday 19 October - to raise vital funds for research so we can stop breast cancer in its tracks.”

Kate Tyrer, Communications Executive at Shoreham Port commented “We’ve had a brilliant time turning the Port figuratively pink today! Not only have we had fun wearing pink and making our bake-sale treats, but we are thrilled to be able to support a charity that makes a real difference to those effected by such a devastating disease through their cutting-edge research and vital support services.”

If you would like to find out more about Breast Cancer Now and the vital work they do please visit www.breastcancernow.org.



