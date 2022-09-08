SHIPPINGInsight 2022: Decade of Demand Conference and Exhibition

Hugo DeStoop, CEO Euronav

SHIPPINGInsight 2022: Decade of Demand Conference and Exhibition being held October 11-13 th at the Stamford Hilton in Connecticut features the maritime industry’s “Shapers and Movers” for navigating the future of shipping in its evolution to meet the many demands being placed on it. Key industry leaders such as Diana Shipping’s Semiramis Paliou, ABS’ Chris Wiernicki, International Seaway’s Lois Zabrocky, DNV’s Knut Orbeck-Nielssen, Euronav’s Hugo DeStoop, Sitar Shipping’s Sanjam Gupta, Lloyd’s Register Kevin Humphreys and more will join solution providers in shaping the future of shipping.



SHIPPINGInsight is in its 12th year of providing a platform for fleet management and solution providers to exchange views and information on strategies for the maritime industry to accelerate change in order to meet the demands of society, regulations, operational risk, crew welfare and protection of the environment. Its program addresses the complex areas of decarbonization, digitalization, disruption, defense and decisions. Technical sessions on fleet management optimization, fuel and bunkering, energy alternatives, regulatory compliance challenges, cyber security, and safety on the high seas are also a feature. Its capstone is the globally renowned SHARK TANK, where investors and owners meet new technology competing for SHIPPINGInsight’s Innovation Award.



“We are looking forward to gathering for this critically important event where fleet management meets maritime technology to chart our industry’s course over the next decades to meet the demands for a cleaner and more efficient industry” stated Carleen Lyden Walker, Chief Evolution Officer for SHIPPINGInsight. “We are delighted by the determination and vision of our “Shapers and Movers” to achieve this.”

In addition to gathering Maritime’s “Shakers and Movers”, SHIPPINGInsight will be offering unique networking opportunities. On Tuesday October 11 th there will be Celebrity Karaoke and Greek Food Truck Dinner; on Wednesday there will be a Band Jam Night at the Black Duck in Westport, followed Thursday morning by a “Speed Dating” breakfast.



REGISTER TODAY and join the thought leaders and solution providers as we navigate towards the future of shipping and empowering and improving our ability to transport more than 90% of the world’s goods and energy!

