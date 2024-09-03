Shipping Technology & First Dutch Further Commercial & Technological Growth

[By: Shipping Technology]

Shipping Technology, a Rotterdam-based upcoming player in the international maritime industry specialised in developing supportive tools for the shipping industry, has secured a significant investment from First Dutch in combination with the founders of Platform Zero. The hardware and software of Shipping Technology assists shipowners and crew to improve the safety, sustainability and efficiency of their operations and management decisions. The First Dutch family of companies aims to promote sustainable progress and invests in pioneering solutions and infrastructure that help the maritime industry in its digital and energy transition.

With this capital infusion, Shipping Technology is ready to initiate its next growth phase. The company, founded in 2018, will both scale up internationally, especially in the Inland Shipping industry, and further develop and improve its already successful products and services, adding features that are being developed based on feedback from early adopter clients. In addition, the company’s team will be substantially expanded in the coming years in order to serve its growing number of customers.

Shipping Technology gathers, analyses and connects nautical and vessel data to future-proof shipping companies in the fields of digitisation, operational efficiency, sustainable sailing and safety. Already several insurance companies give shipowners up to 50% discount when Shipping Technology’s main product, the ST BRAIN, is installed on board. The company’s growth strategy is primarily aimed at unlocking more data for fleet management improvements and making further preparations for autonomous sailing purposes.

Founding Partner Remco Pikaart says: “Currently the ST BRAIN is installed in more than 250 vessels. In the past years we’ve not only grown our installed base, but also the technology, developing reliable software that makes shipping, especially inland shipping, safer, more sustainable and more efficient. Our short-term ambition is to quadruple our installed base in Europe within the next three years. For that we needed a reliable partner who understands the business and enables us to scale up faster. First Dutch is that partner. Also, there’s a lot of synergy to be gained from the maritime network of First Dutch. Its founder Peter Goedvolk is of course a well-known maritime entrepreneur. We were impressed by the knowledge of the First Dutch team and look forward to growing our company with them.”

First Dutch is a strategic investor in, amongst others, the maritime industry. It was founded by Peter Goedvolk and aims to help sustainable businesses grow, scale, and pioneer, thereby realising their full potential. First Dutch has a strategic collaboration with Platform Zero, who is also an investment partner in this project. They will share their extensive experience with and knowledge of scaling companies with the team at Shipping Technology.

Ivo Lemmens, Manager Corporate Development at First Dutch, says: “Shipping Technology is poised to make a significant contribution to both the digitisation and decarbonisation efforts of the industry. Their software enables shipowners to really make that change. We want to contribute to the company’s growth and believe their vision and initiatives will shake up the sector. Moreover, we see a clear strategic fit with the rest of our portfolio. Therefore, we gladly deploy our funds and knowledge to support Shipping Technology in their growth ambitions.“