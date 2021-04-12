Shipping Lawyer Takes the Helm of Norwegian Law Firm SANDS

Oddbjørn Slinning, who has been a partner in the firm's Shipping, Energy, and Offshore practice since 2017, has been appointed Managing Partner of the leading Norwegian commercial law firm from SANDS.

Mr. Slinning said "I am looking forward to building on the work done over the last five years. The firm has transformed into one of the fastest-growing practices in Norway - a reflection of the growth and diversification of the Norwegian economy and the new opportunities that have resulted.

"Over the last ten years, we have seen Norway become an increasingly attractive destination for inbound capital and mergers and acquisitions. Shipping and oil and gas have been a critical part of this, and we believe this work will grow to encompass renewables as more energy companies' diversity. Biotech, R&D, renewables, and property have also seen enormous interest from overseas investors.

"We now have a good platform for further development of the firm. Our goal is that SANDS will be the preferred commercial law firm in Norway, for international referrals, and as an employer of choice for the best people - lawyers, business support, and administration. I have clear ambitions for the company's future and look forward to putting my own imprint on the journey ahead,"

SANDS has offices in Oslo, Bergen, Trondheim, Stavanger, Ålesund, Tromsø, and Tønsberg.

