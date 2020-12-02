Shipmoney’s Growth Drives Addition Of New Client Managers

By The Maritime Executive 12-01-2020 09:42:56

Maritime Payment Solutions, LLC (d/b/a ShipMoney), a global, industry-leading provider of payment solutions for maritime companies, announced today two new hires, reflecting the sustained expansion of the firm’s international operations. Vanessa Torres has joined as Strategic Client and Business Development Manager in Manila, and Theo Tsokos is the Client Account Manager in Athens.

Ms. Torres will be primarily responsible for managing clients in the Philippines and Southeast Asia, including Maersk and V. Ships, among others. With more than 20 years of professional experience, Ms. Torres will act as liaison between ShipMoney and regional client offices.

Mr. Tsokos will be primarily responsible for managing clients in Greece and Cyprus, including Scorpio and Tsakos-Columbia, leveraging a professional track-record of proven results, and a passion for the maritime industry and client services.

“We are very pleased to welcome Vanessa and Theo, two exceptional professionals who will ensure ShipMoney’s client services remain unsurpassed as we continue to experience strong demand for our maritime payment solutions platform,” said Stuart Ostrow, president and founder of ShipMoney. “Vanessa is an expert in the maritime industry, known for forging productive and enduring client relationships; and Theo brings an excellent work ethic and “can-do” attitude. They will provide the kind of support, responsiveness, and attention to detail our clients have come to expect from ShipMoney.”

Ms. Torres was most recently Assistant Vice President at Aboitiz Jebsen Company Inc., where her responsibilities included overseeing business development. Prior to that, Ms. Torres managed Human Resources at Odfjell Ship Management (Philippines) Inc. In 2015 she obtained a Six Sigma Green Belt Certification from the Ateneo Graduate School. Ms. Torres also holds a graduate degree in Human Resource Management and another in Marketing. She obtained a BS in Mass Communications, graduating Cum Laude.

Mr. Tsokos hails from Graypen Limited where he was Marketing and Husbandry Supervisor. Under his leadership, revenue for the firm increased by 25%. He obtained an MSc in International Shipping from the University of Plymouth and a BSc in Shipping and Transport from London Metropolitan University.



